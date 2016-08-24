The 10th Annual Santa Run & Santa Cruise for Santa’s Hideaway Hollow was held at the Cortland Moose Lodge #1012 Saturday, August 20. Santa’s Hide Away Hollow is a place for terminally ill children and their families who want to share One Last Christmas together any time of the year.
There was a 50/50 raffle, basket raffle, door prizes and entertainment all afternoon and evening. All net proceeds go to Santa’s Hideaway Hollow.
There were 198 bikes and 90 passengers who came from near and far to support this event, along with over 30 cars for the cruise who received dash plaques.
The nine Kohl’s associates that donated five or more hours, Kohl’s donated $500.00 to the fund raiser. Also we would like to thank our sponsors Cortland Moose Lodge #1012, Jeff’s Towing of Bristol and Middlefield, Geauga Auto Parts of Middlefield, RD Banks Chevrolet of Champion and Lou Wollam Chevrolet of Cortland.
Santa’s Bad Elves work all year on this large successful event. A huge thank you to Santa’s Bad Elves and to all those that supported Santa’s Hide Away Hollow.
-
Weather for Niles Ohio Today Saturday SundayClear85°/60°Partly Cloudy89°/68°Chance of a Thunderstorm89°/68°
-
Google Search
-
Daily News Stories
-
Archives
- August 25, 2016
- Super Saver, September 2016
- August 18, 2016
- August 11, 2016
- August 4, 2016
- Super Saver, August 2016
- July 28, 2016
- July 21, 2016
- Home and Garden Summer 2016
- July 14, 2016
- July 7, 2016
- Senior Section, Summer 2016
- June 30, 2016
- Super Saver, July 2016
- Hubbard Community Guide
- June 23, 2016
- June 16, 2016
- June 9, 2016
- Newton Falls Community Guide 2016
- June 2, 2016
- Super Saver, June 2016
- May 26, 2016
- Home and Garden Spring-Summer 2016
- May 19, 2016
- May 12, 2016
- May 5, 2016
- April 28, 2016
- Super Saver, May 2016
- April 21, 2016
- Senior Section, April 2016
- April 14, 2016
- April 7, 2016
- Super Saver, April 2016
- March 31, 2016
- Home and Garden Spring 2016
- March 24, 2016
- March 17, 2016
- March 10, 2016
- March 3, 2016
- Super Saver, March 2016
- February 25, 2016
- February 18, 2016
- Senior Winter 2016
- February 11, 2016
- February 4, 2016
- January 28, 2016
- Super Saver, Februday 2016
- January 21, 2016
- January 14, 2016
- January 7, 2016
- December 31, 2015
- December 24, 2015
- December 17, 2015
- Super Saver, Special Christmas Edition
- December 10, 2015
- Senior Holiday 2015
- December 3, 2015
- November 26, 2015
- Super Saver, Special Black Friday Edition
- November 19, 2015
- November 12, 2015
- November 5, 2015
- 10-29 SUPER SAVER
- October 29, 2015
- October 22, 2015
- October 10, 2015
- October 8, 2015
- Home and Garden Fall 2015
- October 1, 2015
- Super Saver, October 2015
- Fall Senior Section 2015
- September 24, 2015
- September 17, 2015
- September 10, 2015
- September 3, 2015
- Super Saver, September 2015
- August 27, 2015
- August 20, 2015
- August 13, 2015
- August 6, 2015
- Super Saver, August 2015
- July 30, 2015
- July 23, 2015
- July 16, 2015
- July 9, 2015
- July 2, 2015
- Super Saver, July 2015
- June 25, 2015
- June 18, 2015
- June 11, 2015
- June 4, 2015
- Super Saver, June 2015
- May 28, 2015
- May 21, 2015
- May 14, 2015
- May 7, 2015
- May 7, 2015
- Super Saver May 2015
- April 30, 2015
- April 23, 2015
- April 16, 2015
- April 9. 2015
- April 2, 2015
- Super Saver Coupon Book 2015 03 26
- March 26, 2015
- Home and Garden Spring 2015
- March 19, 2015
- March 12, 2015
- March 5, 2015
- Super Saver March 2015
- February 26, 2015
- February 19, 2015
- February 12, 2015
- February 5, 2015
- Super Saver February, 2015
- January 29, 2015
- January 22, 2015
- January 15, 2015
- January 8, 2015
- January 1, 2015
- January 1, 2015
- Super Saver December-January 2014
- Super Saver November 2014
Recent News Posts
- __ Annual Bike Run and Car Cruise Benefit Santa’s Hideaway Hollow
- __ Girls’ Night Out at Barrel 33
- __ Tri-County Metal Detecting Club recovers lost wedding ring
Login