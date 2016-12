Students in Nadyne Stallsmith’s 6th Grade STEM Class at Campbell Middle School designed and printed their own Christmas Cookie Cutter using 3D printers.

The students used a CAD drawing program to design their cookie cutters, which were then printed in class using a 3D printer. After printing their designs, Head Cook Katina Valerio helped the class in the school kitchen cut out, bake and decorate Christmas cookies using their new cookie cutters.

“From designing a one of a kind cookie cutter, printing out their creation on the 3D printer, cutting out their cookies, baking, decorating and enjoying a bite of them, my students were able to foster creativity and use their product in a real-world setting,” said Stallsmith.

All the students in class had fun designing their cookie cutters and using them to make a sweet Christmas treat.