The 10th Annual Santa Run & Santa Cruise for Santa’s Hideaway Hollow was held at the Cortland Moose Lodge #1012 Saturday, August 20. Santa’s Hide Away Hollow is a place for terminally ill children and their families who want to share One Last Christmas together any time of the year.

There was a 50/50 raffle, basket raffle, door prizes and entertainment all afternoon and evening. All net proceeds go to Santa’s Hideaway Hollow.

There were 198 bikes and 90 passengers who came from near and far to support this event, along with over 30 cars for the cruise who received dash plaques.

The nine Kohl’s associates that donated five or more hours, Kohl’s donated $500.00 to the fund raiser. Also we would like to thank our sponsors Cortland Moose Lodge #1012, Jeff’s Towing of Bristol and Middlefield, Geauga Auto Parts of Middlefield, RD Banks Chevrolet of Champion and Lou Wollam Chevrolet of Cortland.

Santa’s Bad Elves work all year on this large successful event. A huge thank you to Santa’s Bad Elves and to all those that supported Santa’s Hide Away Hollow.