On Friday, December 16, volunteers of the Guardian Angels of Trumbull County organized and distributed gifts to 170 residents of eighteen local nursing homes. Many of the residents have no family, and were overjoyed and thankful to receive a gift.

The gifts were donated by CVS Pharmacies and collected by Home Instead Senior Care as part of the 27th annual “Be a Santa to a Senior.”

The Guardian Angel volunteer program monitors the wards of the court through personal visits. They also reach out in friendship to individuals who are elderly and alone.

For further information, please contact Judge James A. Fredericka or Patricia Hovanic, at the Trumbull County Probate Court, 330-675-2521.