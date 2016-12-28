At a special ceremony held at the VFW in Ellsworth, Homer Marsh and Daniel King, two World War II POW Veterans were honored.

Mr. Marsh of Austintown enlisted in the Army on December 7, 1943 at the age of 18. He underwent training as a first aid man at Camp Grant in Illinois. His duties included providing immediate care to wounded soldiers on the front line. After his training, he was deployed to the 21st tank battalion in the 10th armor division serving in the European theater. While performing his duties near the front line in Germany, Private First Class Marsh was captured and spent 35 days in a POW camp. He was liberated at the end of the war and after a short period was returned to New Orleans where he was promoted to Corporal and finished his service in January 1946.

Marsh worked in the steel industry and along with his wife Helen raised five children. Helen passed away in November 2010 after 63 years of marriage. Homer is active with the VFW, his church and enjoys fishing. Many people know him as a ticket taker at the Canfield Fair.

Daniel King, originally from North Jackson, enlisted in the Army Air Corp in October 1942. He received his flight instructor rating and taught many pilots. He was shipped to England and assigned to the 384th squadron of the 364th flight group to fly P-51 Mustangs. On his 30th mission outside of Hanington while accompanying a bomber squadron that had been in Germany, his aircraft developed engine trouble and he had to bail out of the plane. He was captured and held in Germany until he was returned to the United States in June of 1945. He finished service duty in December 1945 and was employed at US Steel for 36 years until 1978. He was also a volunteer fire fighter and fire chief for Jackson Township. Dan now lives in Lordstown with his wife Shirley. They have been married for 72 years and have 7 children, 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.