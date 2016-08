Six members of The Tri-County Metal Detecting Club went to an elderly Bazetta man’s home to look for his wedding band. He had just lost his wife in the past year and was just devastated that he had lost the ring that had bonded them together. Club Member Mike Marsh was contacted by one of his old classmates after seeing an article about a Master Gardener in The Tribune that had lost his wedding ring. He contacted Charles Harper and set up a time to search his property. Club Member Tom Morris found the ring after they were there about an hour and a half. Members helping in the search were Jesse James, Marshall Hall, Paul Bakich, Evin Erb and Mike Marsh. This is a service the Club does for free. Way to go guys!

