_ What is a Column Inch

Newspapers sell advertising space on a page to retail advertisers, advertising agencies, and other media buyers.

Ads are measured using column inches. A column inch is a unit of space one column wide by one inch high.

On the six column page above, the total available column inches would equal the number of inches high x the number of columns.

15.6″ x 6 columns = 93 column inches

