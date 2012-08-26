_ What is a Column Inch

Newspapers sell advertising space on a page to retail advertisers, advertising agencies, and other media buyers.
Ads are measured using column inches. A column inch is a unit of space one column wide by one inch high.
CLICK PICTURE TO VIEW FULL SIZE
On the six column page above, the total available column inches would equal the number of inches high x the number of columns.
15.6″ x 6 columns = 93 column inches
